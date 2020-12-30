Zacks: Analysts Expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.61 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will post sales of $52.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.93 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $133.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $238.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.04 million to $240.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $341.13 million, with estimates ranging from $310.23 million to $380.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INN. ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INN stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $932.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.42.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

