Zacks: Analysts Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will post sales of $108.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.30 million and the lowest is $108.40 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $91.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $407.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $406.74 million to $408.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $482.87 million, with estimates ranging from $478.47 million to $489.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.92.

Rapid7 stock opened at $89.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average is $63.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -61.01 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,464,120.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,340,343.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,431 shares of company stock worth $5,089,743 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 26.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,736,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,331,000 after acquiring an additional 360,888 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 485.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after buying an additional 242,434 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $11,786,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 542,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,679,000 after purchasing an additional 154,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,338,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,697,000 after purchasing an additional 131,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

