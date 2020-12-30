Zacks: Analysts Expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Li Auto.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LI. ValuEngine raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

LI stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,449,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,587,105. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.19. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li Auto (LI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.