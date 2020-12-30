Zacks: Analysts Expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00

Equities analysts expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to post $960,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 million and the lowest is $700,000.00. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $1.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year sales of $42.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.90 million to $42.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $41.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $79.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%.

KIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

In other news, Director Denise Bevers sold 12,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $62,665.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIN stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

