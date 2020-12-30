Zacks: Analysts Expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will report ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.44) and the highest is ($2.29). Humana reported earnings per share of $2.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 203.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $18.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.60 to $18.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $21.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.40 to $21.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.05.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $408.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. Humana has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $406.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

