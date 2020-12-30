Zacks: Analysts Expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report $9.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.17 billion and the highest is $9.72 billion. American Express posted sales of $11.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $36.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.91 billion to $36.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $40.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.98 billion to $41.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 lowered American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $119.54. 56,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.37. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in American Express by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $520,724,000 after buying an additional 2,719,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,335,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,570 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV lifted its position in American Express by 345.6% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 622,038 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in American Express by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,090,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $109,369,000 after purchasing an additional 500,969 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

