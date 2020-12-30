Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to report $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $947.80 million and the highest is $1.07 billion. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $936.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.49 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFII. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE TFII traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.58. 112,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53. TFI International has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $54.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

