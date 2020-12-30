Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDS shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

TDS stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.22. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $25.64.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

