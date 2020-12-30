Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. GMS reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. ValuEngine lowered GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in GMS by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 104,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in GMS by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in GMS by 0.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in GMS by 2.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in GMS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 251,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,687. GMS has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.