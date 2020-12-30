Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Will Announce Earnings of $5.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) will announce earnings per share of $5.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.43. Everest Re Group posted earnings per share of $3.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $14.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $24.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $27.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.77.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $229.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.51. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $294.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 96.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 106.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

