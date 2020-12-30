yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $38,359.00

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. yTSLA Finance has a market cap of $110,776.14 and approximately $38,359.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded up 33.8% against the dollar. One yTSLA Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00006086 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00026704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00135268 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00189374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.05 or 0.00593319 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00315383 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00053533 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,436 tokens. The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance

yTSLA Finance Token Trading

yTSLA Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yTSLA Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yTSLA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

