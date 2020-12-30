YOUengine (YOUC) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.85 Million

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the dollar. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOUengine token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00038872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.72 or 0.00283190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014964 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.47 or 0.01973523 BTC.

YOUengine Token Profile

YOUengine (YOUC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io

YOUengine Token Trading

YOUengine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

