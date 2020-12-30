yOUcash (YOUC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.75 Million

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One yOUcash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. yOUcash has a market cap of $13.75 million and $11,088.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00038842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.24 or 0.00289304 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00025808 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.74 or 0.01927935 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (YOUC) is a token. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog

Buying and Selling yOUcash

yOUcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

