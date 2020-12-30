Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Trading Up 12.3%

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) was up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 178,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 185,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YRD shares. BidaskClub lowered Yiren Digital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yiren Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $313.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.64 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YRD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the third quarter worth $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the second quarter worth $117,000. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace.

