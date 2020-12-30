YFValue (YFV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.54 Million

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. One YFValue token can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YFValue alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00131008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00581728 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00157870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00305343 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019476 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00051170 BTC.

About YFValue

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance

YFValue Token Trading

YFValue can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YFValue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFValue and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.