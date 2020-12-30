YEE (YEE) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, YEE has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One YEE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, FCoin, Huobi and DigiFinex. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $453,384.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About YEE

YEE is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Huobi, DigiFinex, DEx.top, CoinTiger, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

