XYO Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.81 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and DEx.top. XYO has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $142,088.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00040924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.00286550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00026632 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

XYO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, KuCoin, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, DEx.top, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

