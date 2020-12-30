(XRC.TO) (TSE:XRC) Stock Price Up 2.1%

(XRC.TO) (TSE:XRC) (NYSE:XRA) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.93. Approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 109,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

(XRC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:XRC)

Exeter Resource Corporation is an exploration-stage company. The Company operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company. It is engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Maricunga Region, Chile. It operates through the mineral property acquisition, exploration and development segment.

