Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $20.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. Xperi has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xperi will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the third quarter worth approximately $468,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 58.3% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 567,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 209,013 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the third quarter worth approximately $548,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xperi by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

