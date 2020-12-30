XP (NASDAQ:XP) Stock Price Down 2.8%

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.82 and last traded at $40.18. Approximately 897,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,501,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.
Separately, BidaskClub lowered XP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77.
About XP (NASDAQ:XP)
XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.
Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.