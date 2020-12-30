X-CASH (XCASH) Hits Market Cap of $2.34 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. X-CASH has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $89,950.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008916 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 60,458,910,946 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

