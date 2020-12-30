Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.20 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.20 billion and $105.80 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $27,652.39 or 0.99727290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020126 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00011846 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00043959 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 115,711 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

