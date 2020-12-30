Worldcore Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (WRC)

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Worldcore token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Worldcore has a market cap of $99,772.94 and $256.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Worldcore has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00041413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00296412 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015460 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00027123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.12 or 0.02042551 BTC.

About Worldcore

Worldcore (CRYPTO:WRC) is a token. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Worldcore’s official website is worldcore.eu

Worldcore Token Trading

Worldcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

