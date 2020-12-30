Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE:WTT) Shares Gap Down to $1.68

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE:WTT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.59. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.68.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE:WTT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 million. Analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

