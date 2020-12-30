Whole Earth Brands Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,876 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 661% compared to the average volume of 378 call options.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,302,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 103,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FREE. DA Davidson began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company offers various licorice products from licorice root, intermediary licorice extracts, and crude derivatives for the tobacco industry as tobacco flavor enhancing and moistening agents; and food and beverage processors, confectioners, cosmetic companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers for use as flavoring or masking agents, as well as sells licorice root residue as garden mulch under the name Right Dress.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.