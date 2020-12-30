Whole Earth Brands Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,876 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 661% compared to the average volume of 378 call options.
NASDAQ FREE opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60.
Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on FREE. DA Davidson began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.
About Whole Earth Brands
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company offers various licorice products from licorice root, intermediary licorice extracts, and crude derivatives for the tobacco industry as tobacco flavor enhancing and moistening agents; and food and beverage processors, confectioners, cosmetic companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers for use as flavoring or masking agents, as well as sells licorice root residue as garden mulch under the name Right Dress.
