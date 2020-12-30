Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Receives $9.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on WSR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE WSR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 257,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,484. The firm has a market cap of $331.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 16.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

