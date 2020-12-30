Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Down 7.3%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s stock price was down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 3,353,511 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,935,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WPRT shares. ValuEngine cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westport Fuel Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

The company has a market cap of $692.80 million, a P/E ratio of -99.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 29.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 108,867 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 998,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 268,412 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

