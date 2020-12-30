Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report sales of $318.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $326.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $310.20 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $288.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WAL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.54. The company had a trading volume of 532,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,478. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $61.23.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,280 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 83.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,872,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,456 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $27,544,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $18,309,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,275.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 386,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 379,455 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

