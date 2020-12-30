West Kirkland Mining (CVE:WKM) Stock Price Up 8.7%

West Kirkland Mining Inc (CVE:WKM) rose 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 607,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 272,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19.

West Kirkland Mining Company Profile (CVE:WKM)

West Kirkland Mining Inc, a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in Nevada. Its flagship asset is the Hasbrouck heap leach gold project, which consists of the Hasbrouck and Three Hills properties located in southwestern Nevada.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for West Kirkland Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Kirkland Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.