Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) traded down 13.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.30 and last traded at $38.33. 6,424,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 1,657,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. China Renaissance Securities decreased their price target on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, CLSA increased their price target on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WB. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Weibo by 14.2% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,356,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,861,000 after buying an additional 293,086 shares in the last quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International increased its position in Weibo by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 1,465,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,238,000 after purchasing an additional 262,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 178,754 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,958,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Weibo by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

