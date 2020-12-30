Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) traded down 13.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.30 and last traded at $38.33. 6,424,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 1,657,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.31.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. China Renaissance Securities decreased their price target on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, CLSA increased their price target on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.06.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WB. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Weibo by 14.2% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,356,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,861,000 after buying an additional 293,086 shares in the last quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International increased its position in Weibo by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 1,465,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,238,000 after purchasing an additional 262,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 178,754 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,958,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Weibo by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
See Also: 52-week highs
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.