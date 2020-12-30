Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hess Midstream (HESM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE: HESM) recently:

12/17/2020 – Hess Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

12/11/2020 – Hess Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

12/11/2020 – Hess Midstream was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2020 – Hess Midstream was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/4/2020 – Hess Midstream was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

11/30/2020 – Hess Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

11/5/2020 – Hess Midstream was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/4/2020 – Hess Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,909. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 2.33.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 227.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Finally, Lucas Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

