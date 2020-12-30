Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Trims Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after buying an additional 2,538,609 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,146,000 after purchasing an additional 452,315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,996,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,634,000 after purchasing an additional 199,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,335,000 after purchasing an additional 267,211 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,502,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,299,000 after purchasing an additional 207,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $110.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.40. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

