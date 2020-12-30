Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $92,000 Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) by 28.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,340.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $86,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXS opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $28.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.