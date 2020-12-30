Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $491,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $66,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $193.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.65 and a 200-day moving average of $173.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $194.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

