Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires 525 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 754.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,196,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $183,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.88.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.