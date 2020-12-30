WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIF)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.98 and last traded at $27.03. 3,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 4,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62.

