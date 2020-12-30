Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.85, for a total value of $449,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.95, for a total transaction of $153,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,440.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,933 shares of company stock worth $128,096,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 14.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $233.36 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $349.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

