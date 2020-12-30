Waves Achieves Market Cap of $696.91 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, Waves has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $696.91 million and approximately $145.69 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for $6.71 or 0.00023986 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007900 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,931,080 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official website is waves.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

