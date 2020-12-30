Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Set at $170.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been given a $170.00 price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.71.
Shares of WMT opened at $144.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $408.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66.
In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,036,988 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,050,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Walmart by 13,727.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,751,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
