Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Set at $170.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been given a $170.00 price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.71.

Shares of WMT opened at $144.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $408.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,036,988 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,050,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Walmart by 13,727.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,751,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

