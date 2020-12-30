vSlice (VSL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. vSlice has a market capitalization of $37,598.52 and $1.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One vSlice token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, vSlice has traded down 47.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00292843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026301 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

vSlice Token Profile

vSlice (CRYPTO:VSL) is a token. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io

Buying and Selling vSlice

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars.

