Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.14

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 152589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VWAGY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $69.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Volkswagen AG will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

