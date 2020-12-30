Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €181.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €169.47 ($199.37).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €151.90 ($178.71) on Monday. Volkswagen AG has a one year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a one year high of €186.84 ($219.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €148.83 and a 200-day moving average of €140.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion and a PE ratio of 18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

