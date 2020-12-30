Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.35

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Voestalpine currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

