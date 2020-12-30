VNT Chain Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $171,355.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded up 3% against the dollar. One VNT Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bilaxy and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 1,471.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00048600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00025427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00131030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00580592 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00157897 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00303647 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019520 BTC.

VNT Chain Token Profile

VNT Chain’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 tokens. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

