Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) (LON:VVO) Shares Gap Down to $85.60

Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) (LON:VVO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.60, but opened at $81.80. Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) shares last traded at $84.61, with a volume of 174,500 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 143 ($1.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 79.34. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

About Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) (LON:VVO)

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

