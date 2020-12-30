Vivek K. Jayaraman Sells 56,105 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 56,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $448,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cerus stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57.
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CERS. ValuEngine lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cerus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Cerus Company Profile
Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.