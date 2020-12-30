Vivek K. Jayaraman Sells 56,105 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 56,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $448,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cerus stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerus by 37.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,000,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerus by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,255,000 after acquiring an additional 401,577 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Cerus by 50.9% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 782,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 264,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cerus by 28.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 216,484 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Cerus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CERS. ValuEngine lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cerus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

