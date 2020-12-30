Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Receives $190.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.65. The stock had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,746. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.54 and a 200-day moving average of $152.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $218.50.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $137.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.18 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,005,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

