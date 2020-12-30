Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of analysts have commented on VFF shares. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of VFF opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.22 million, a PE ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $131,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $552,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,100 shares of company stock worth $4,401,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

