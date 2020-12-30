Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.
A number of analysts have commented on VFF shares. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.
Shares of VFF opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.22 million, a PE ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $13.06.
In related news, Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $131,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $552,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,100 shares of company stock worth $4,401,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.