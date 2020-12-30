Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to announce $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Victory Capital posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 68.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 25.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $23.93 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

