Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) (LON:VOG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.86

Shares of Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) (LON:VOG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and traded as high as $5.00. Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 400,272 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £12.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.57.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

